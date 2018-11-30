Menu
MPs reject cross-party voting proposal

November 30, 2018 at 2:06pm
The House of Representatives by majority on Friday rejected three different bills that would have introduced cross-party voting – known also as the horizontal vote.

The first bill, submitted by Disy, covered the European Parliament elections was rejected with 28 MPs voting against, 15 in favour and two abstaining.

The second, for parliamentary elections, was submitted by the Greens and the third, also by the Greens but was amended by Disy. Both were rejected with 27 votes against, 17 in favour and two abstentions.

A bill initially tabled by the Citizens’ Alliance was withdrawn and the party supported the Greens proposal as amended by Disy.

 

