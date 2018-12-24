More than 10,000 e-cigarettes confiscated at Ayios Dometios crossing

The Customs Department confiscated 56 boxes containing 200 e-cigarettes (HEETS) each from a vehicle that tried to access Republic of Cyprus-controlled areas from Ayios Dometios crossing.
Specifically, on Sunday police officers stopped a taxi with Turkish occupied north license plates that was transferring a Lebanese woman to Larnaca airport.
After a regular inspection, police found the 56 boxes of e-cigarettes, which the woman admitted that she bought from the occupied north.
The woman was arrested and the e-cigarettes were confiscated.
She was released after paying a fine of €1.680.