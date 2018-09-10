More showers, thunderstorms on Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, the latter possibly accompanied by hail, are forecast for the afternoon on Monday, but the unsettled weather will start to recede as from Tuesday.

Monday will start off fine, but clouds at noon and in the afternoon are expected to lead to scattered showers and storms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise at 34 C inland, around 31 C on the coasts and 23 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will be mainly fine with clouds developing in the mountains and inland in the afternoon and the possibility of isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain basically unchanged.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine withe temperatures edging up to slightly above the average for the time of year.