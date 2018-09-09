More showers forecast as unsettled weather continues

Sunday will start off fine, but clouds will gather at noon and in the afternoon and are expected to lead to local showers and or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail. Remaining areas will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at intervals.

Temperatures will be 34 C inland, around 31 C on the coasts and 24 C in the mountains.

Monday will be mainly fine in the morning with local showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and inland in the afternoon, with hail again possible. Temperatures will remain at the same levels which is average for the time of year.

Tuesday will be mainly fine with isolated showers in the mountains while increased cloud coverage at times is forecast for Wednesday.

Temperatures will edge up slightly by Wednesday to a little higher than average for the time of year.