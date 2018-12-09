More rain tonight; possible snow on Tuesday as low pressure system moves in

Sunday will be partly cloudy with the possibility of scattered showers mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will be 20 C inland and on the coasts and 9 C in the mountains.

Tonight will become mainly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms expected. Rainfall may be heavy.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy at intervals, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that may be accompanied by hail.

On Tuesday there may also be snow in the mountains.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is expected in the higher peaks.

Temperatures will be at the same levels on Monday and Tuesday which is close to average for the time of year, but will drop on Tuesday night and on Wednesday.