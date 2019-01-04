More rain today and over weekend

More rain is expected today as a low pressure system affects the region with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, initially in the west but later affecting the rest of the island.
Temperatures will be 16 C inland, around 18 C on the coast and 6 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms later on. There will be light snow in the mountains. Temperatures will fall to 6 C inland, 8 C on the coasts and 1 C in the mountains where there will be frost.
More rains are expected over the weekend with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow is forecast in the mountains on Saturday while snow and sleet is possible in hilly areas on Sunday. Temperatures will fall to below average for the time of year.
Monday will be mainly cloudy and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast, mainly in the afternoon. Snow or sleet are forecast for the mountains. Temperatures will remain below average for the time of year.