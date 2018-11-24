More rain forecast as unsettled weather continues

The unstable weather continues on Saturday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.
Temperatures will be 20 C inland and on the north and west coasts, around 18 C on the east and south coasts and 9 C in the mountains.
The evening will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the east and south.
On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday there will be intervals of fine weather but also intervals of increased cloud and there may be isolated showers.
Temperatures will rise slightly on Sunday and remain at the same levels on Monday and Tuesday which is slightly above average for the time of year.