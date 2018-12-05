More rain and thunderstorms as unsettled weather to continue until Saturday

The unsettled weather continues with more rain and thunderstorms expected today and an orange thunderstorm warning remains in force until 11 am.

The met office said Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms which may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will be 19 C inland, around 20 C on the coasts and 9 C in the mountains. Tonight will be cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail and strong winds.

Thursday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. There may be hail during thunderstorms.

On Friday, localised increased cloud may lead to isolated showers and/or thunderstorms.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and/or thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will edge down to a little below average for the time of year.