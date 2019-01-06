Updated: More rain and snow as temperatures drop

More rain is forecast on Sunday with snow or sleet possible in the mountains as a low pressure system accompanied by strong winds affect the area.

An improvement is expected in the afternoon.

Because of snow and ice a number of roads in the Troodos area are open only to four wheel drive cars or those equipped with snow chains

The met office said Sunday will be mainly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is expected in the mountains. The weather will improve in the afternoon, although there may be scattered showers and/or thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be 14 C inland and on the coast, and -1 C in the higher mountain ranges.

Tonight will see local increased cloud cover which may lead to scattered showers mainly in the west and north and a little snow in the mountains.

Temperatures will fall to 6 C inland, 11 C on the est coast, 9 C on remaining coasts and – 3 C in the mountains where there will be frost in places.

Monday will become mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are also expected on Tuesday. Wednesday will see increased cloud cover at intervals. Temperatures will remain at below average for the time of year.

Roads

Police said early on Sunday that because of snow and ice the following mountain roads are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains:

Prodromos-Troodos, Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, Pedoulas-Prodromos- Pedoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditissa-Platres and Kakopetria-Karvounas, Paleschori-Agros, Madari-Polystypos and Polystypos-Chandria.

In Paphos, the Keloekada-Nata roads and the Yalataria- Salamiou roads are closed because of flooding while Tselefos bridge remains closed.

Police warned that roads are slippery because of rain and urged drivers to be careful, to drive slowly and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Up to date information on the roads is available on the police’s app and on is webs site www.cypruspolicenews.com.

Photos from Troodos