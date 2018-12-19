More rain and isolated thunderstorms, possible snow in highest peaks

Low pressure continues to affect Cyprus with more rain and isolated thunderstorms expected on Wednesday.

Met office director Kleanthis Georgiades said that a yellow alert warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms remains in force until 5 pm and will be reviewed later in the day.

Light snowfall was recorded on the highest Troodos peaks overnight, while rain was particularly heavy in Paphos.

Wednesday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers in many areas and isolated thunderstorms. Locally, the rain may be heavy, while thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail. Sleet or snow is possible in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will be 18 C inland and on the coasts and 6 C in the mountains.

Tonight will remain mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with improvement in the weather included as from midnight. Sleet or snow is possible in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will fall to 9 C inland, around 10 C on the coasts and 0 C in the mountains where there may be frost.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals.

There will be no significant change in temperatures on Thursday. Temperatures will rise on Friday. No change is expected on Saturday when temperatures will be slightly above average for the time of year.