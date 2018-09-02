Missing children found near Platania

Four children missing in the Troodos Mountains have been found near Platania.

CyBC’s correspondent said they had signalled with a T shirt to a helicopter that was participating in the search.

Police and other first responders that are participating in the search on foot and are about a kilometre away are approaching the children. They appear to be in good health, CyBC said.

The children — three girls aged 12, 13 and 15 and a boy of 10 were with family at Livadi tou Pashia and had gone for a walk around 3 pm.

When they failed to return, the family alerted the police around 5 pm which sent a helicopter, the fire service and other first responders to search for them.

Their current location is about 3km from where they had set off, CyBC added.

