Ministry to hold flood readiness test

December 3, 2018 at 2:55pm
Edited by

The Interior Ministry will tomorrow test readiness for extreme weather incidents, with an exercise to be held in cooperation with the civil defence.

The scenario for the exercise, Promitheas 2018, is for flooding in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca leading to serious problems which participants will have to address.

The exercise will be held between 9 am and 1 pm. Tents will be set up outside the Interior Ministry equipped with the civil defence’s wireless, satellite communication and screens for live feed, the ministry said.

