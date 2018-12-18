Met office issues rainfall and thunderstorm warning

The Cyprus met office has issued a yellow alert, warning of locally heavy showers and thunderstorms. It said the total rain accumulation is likely locally to exceed 55 millimeters in 24 hours.

The alert is in force from 5 pm today to 5 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the met office said Tuesday night would be mainly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms, initially mainly in the west and north and later elsewhere. Locally rain may be heavy and hail is possible during thunderstorms.

The low pressure will affect the region until Wednesday night.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy in place and thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail. Sleet or snow is possible in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will fall slightly to close to average for the time of year.

On Thursday and Friday there will be localised increased cloud. Temperatures on Thursday will remain unchanged and on Friday will edge up to a little above average for the time of year.

