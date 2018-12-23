Menu
Local

Man suffers burns and pet dies in fire

December 23, 2018 at 2:38pm
Edited by

A man suffered burns on his hands and feet when a fire broke out while he was at home with his children, on Sunday morning in Limassol. The fire was put out by the local Fire Service.

The owner attempt to extinguish the fire before the Fire Service arrived and suffered burns on his hands and feet. He was treated by firefighters before being taken to Limassol Hospital by ambulance.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen. The heat and smoke affected a large area of the house causing damages to electronic devices.

The family dog was found dead in the house, apparently from inhaling smoke.

The fire started from the heat of an oil heater which caused a nearby oil container to burst into flames.

You May Also Like

Local
December 23, 2018

New weather forecast – Snow expected on Wednesday and Thursday

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
December 23, 2018

Paphos: The alarm didn’t scare off the burglars

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
December 22, 2018

Where do Cypriots choose to spend the holiday season?

Andreas Nicolaides