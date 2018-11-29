Man sought for attempted murder (photos)

Police are looking for Balazovjech Miroslav, 37, from Slovakia, in connection with the attempt on the life of Nicos Rodotheou in Nicosia on November 26.
In an announcement police said the man is being sought in connection with conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted murder and illegal possession of a fire arm.
The 37 year old may also be using the name Dydi Rudolf, police added.
He is of average build and about 1.70 metres tall.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on telephone 22802222, or the closest police station or the citizens’ help line on 1460.