Man remanded for theft

A man wanted in connection with the theft of a car, cash and a mobile telephone was arrested by Limassol police on Sunday and remanded in custody for five days.
The 32 year old was arrested after a tip off by a member of the public following a police appeal for information.
He is wanted in connection with the theft on September 29 of 800 from a wallet in the house of a 39 year old who reported the case to the police.
Moreover, on October 27, a 21 year old reported to police that earlier that day he and the suspect were at a Limassol hotel when after an argument, the suspect took his mobile phone and the keys to his car and drove off with the car which was found abandoned a few days later in Ypsonas.