Man remanded for attempted murder

September 8, 2018 at 11:42am
A 30 year old Indian has been remanded in police custody for eight days in connection with an attempted murder committed in Limassol last year.

He denies any involvement.

The offence was committed on Limassol’s coastal promenade on November 2, 2017 when two men — a 27 and a 21 year old also from India — were  attacked and stabbed by  five people in an apparent dispute over money.

Police investigators said the suspect had been identified by the victims and an arrest warrant had been pending again him.

Another four people are being in connection with the same case.

 

