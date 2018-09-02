Man remanded by Paphos court for migrant smuggling

A 39 year old was remanded in custody for eight days by Paphos district court on Sunday in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit a crime, helping irregular migrants enter the Republic of Cyprus, smuggling migrants by sea and over crowding a boat.

He was arrested on Saturday after 10 migrants were found on a rural road near Aphrodite’s Baths in the Akamas.

The migrants came to Cyprus by boat which anchored in the Akamas. Their boat was found and confiscated and they were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station to establish the conditions under which they came to Cyprus.,

Evidence was obtained against the 39 year old who was arrested. The other nine were taken to the migrants’ hospitality centre at Kokkinotrimithia.

Read more