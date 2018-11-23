Man jailed 18 months for stealing 14 pills and €20 from Paphos pharmacy

Paphos District Court on Friday jailed a 32 year old man for 18 months after finding him guilty of stealing pills from a pharmacy.
The defendant had gone to a Paphos pharmacy on May 29, 2014 and asked for pills. The pharmacist refused to give them because he did not have a doctor’s prescription.
The defendant left the pharmacy only to return saying he could not get a prescription. When the pharmacist refused, the 32 year old pushed him, grabbed 14 pills and €20 and fled.
He was arrested a little later the same day at Paphos Airport as he was preparing to catch a flight to Athens.