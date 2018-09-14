Man in Nicosia live-streamed break in of his home

A man live-streamed through his mobile phone an attempted break in of his flat, yesterday in Nicosia.

According to Phileleftheros, the incident took place around 11:15 pm in Ayioi Omoloyites.

The flat owner who was away at the time, watched two men trying to break in his home, through an application that live-streams security camera feeds.

He immediately called the police, who closed off the area and also went himself at the location.

Two men who stood guard in the entrance of the apartment building and two others who were inside, were spotted by the police and started fleeing.

The police captured three of them, while the other man managed to escape and is wanted.

The arrested men, all from Georgia, were found with burglary tools in their possession and will be led to court today.