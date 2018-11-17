Menu
Man hospitalised after fall

November 17, 2018 at 9:40am
A 49 year old Iranian man is in serious condition in Nicosia Hospital after falling some two metres, philenews reported on Saturday.

It said the injured man was taken to Limassol hospital by an unknown person who left without offering any information. The Iranian told doctors he had fallen while working on  building site.

Because of the gravity of his injuries he was transferred to Nicosia Hospital. The location and conditions of the accident remain unknown, nor have there been any reports of a labour accident.

