Man held for assaulting British tourist in Ayia Napa

Police late on Wednesday afternoon arrested a 28 old British tourist in connection with the serious assault of another British tourist who was found injured at his Ayia Napa Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest followed police investigations and testimony from a friend of the 29 year old victim.

The suspect is expected to appear before Famagusta District Court on Thursday to be remanded in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The victim was found injured at his Ayia Napa hotel on Tuesday afternoon and taken to Famagusta Hospital with head injuries. He was transferred to Nicosia Hospital for surgery. His condition is described as critical.