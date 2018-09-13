Menu
Local

Man held for assaulting British tourist in Ayia Napa

September 13, 2018 at 7:50am
By September 13, 2018 No Comments

 

Police late on Wednesday afternoon arrested a 28 old British tourist in connection with the serious assault of another British tourist who was found injured at his Ayia Napa Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest followed police investigations and testimony from a friend of the 29 year old victim.

The suspect is expected to appear before Famagusta District Court on Thursday to be remanded in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The victim was found injured at his Ayia Napa hotel on Tuesday afternoon and taken to  Famagusta Hospital with head injuries. He was transferred to Nicosia Hospital for surgery. His condition is described as critical.

 

You May Also Like

Local
September 13, 2018

Two arrested for stealing from church collection box

bouli
Local
September 13, 2018

Teachers to strike next Tuesday and Wednesday

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
September 13, 2018

Car overturns in Limassol (photo)

bouli