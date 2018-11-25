Man found unconscious arrested for burglary

A 46 year old man found unconscious in Limassol and taken to hospital was later arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The suspect was found in an open area in Limassol on Saturday and taken to Limassol hospital where he received first aid and was discharged.
Further checks by police showed that he had an arrest warrant pending against him in connection with a burglary committed in the Famagusta district on October 25.
He is also suspected of being involved in another 10 burglaries committed in the Famagusta area this year.