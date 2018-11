A Turkish Cypriot has been arrested in the Turkish held north on suspicion of defrauding two Greek Cypriots of €30,000 in order to help sell their property to Israeli buyers, Yeni Duzen newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It said that the suspect took the title deeds from the two telling them that he had found buyers for their property in Lapithos and Morphou, and asked for the money to cover his expenses.

He was arrested and remanded in custody after the two Greek Cypriots lodged a complaint.