A 38 year old man was arrested in Limassol early on Sunday morning on suspicion of causing a disturbance in a night club while in a state of intoxication.

The incident occurred around 2.40 am. The owner of the club was assaulted when he tried to get the man to leave, so he called the police.

Police managed to remove the man but he then started shouting and banging his head on the wall. He was arrested and is expected to be charged and released.