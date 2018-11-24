Man arrested for attempted murder of son in Paphos

A 40 year old man has been hospitalized and his 65 year old father arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the Panagia area of Paphos.
The victim is out of danger.
The incident occurred at the family home in the village of Kanavia on Saturday afternoon.
First reports said that the suspect turned a hunting rifle on his son and shot him in various parts of the body.
Relatives called the police which rushed to the scene, while an ambulance took the 40 year old to Paphos hospital.
Doctors there said he had been hit with hunting gun pellets, but that he is out of danger. He remains in hospital for treatment.
Police arrested the 65 year old as they continue their investigation.