Man arrested at checkpoint for trying to smuggle non-Cypriot in car boot

A 56 year old Nicosia resident was arrested late on Monday night after he was caught at Ayios Dhometios checkpoint trying to smuggle a non-Cypriot into the government controlled areas in the boot of his car.

Police said they were investigating a case of conspiracy to facilitate an alien to enter the Republic of Cyprus illegally.

The 47 year old non-Cypriot was also arrested and is being investigated for illegal entry.

He was discovered in the boot of the car during a customs check at around 10.10 pm on Monday night.