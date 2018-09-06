Man accused of paedophilia released on bail

A man facing charges of paedophilia has been released on bail by the Court of Appeals because the prosecution was not ready to proceed with the trial.

The suspect was charged with sexual abuse before the Nicosia District Court in April.

The prosecution said that between March and April of 2018 the suspect had invited a minor of 16 years of age, to witness sexual activity on his Instagram account and to acquire footage of child pornography.

The case was registered on April 30 and the hearings were due to start on May 22.

However, the prosecution asked for a postponement as the police had not yet finished investigating the suspect’s mobile phone.

The request was approved and the court rescheduled the hearing for June and ordered the further detention of the suspect.

However, the suspect appealed against his continued detention and his appeal was upheld by the Court of Appeals which said that even though the prosecution had the evidence to charge the suspect, it had not been ready to proceed with the prosecution of the case as scheduled.

The suspect was released on bail with restraining orders.