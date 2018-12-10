Large-scale emergency exercise at Larnaca Airport on Tuesday

A large-scale emergency exercise will be held at Larnaca Airport between 8 am and 10 am tomorrow, in line with Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules, police said. Such exercises are held every two years.
There will be no flights during those two hours.
The scenario deals with a plane crash during landing at Larnaca Airport.
Taking part in the exercise, conducted by Hermes Airports Ltd with the participation of Civil Defence, will be the police, the fire service, the civil aviation, the airport’s security unit, the control tower, medical services, the immigration service, civil defence, airline companies and other airport bodies.
The public is assured that there is no grounds for concern, police added.