Mainly fine with some showers possible in the morning

High pressure is beginning to affect the area and Thursday will be mainly fine with localised increased cloud cover at intervals which in the morning may lead to isolated light showers.
Temperatures will be 18 C inland and on the coasts and around 7 C in the mountains. Tonight temperatures will fall to 7 C inland, 9 C on the coats and 1 C in the mountains where frost is expected.
Friday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud in the afternoon and night. Temperatures will edge up a little to slightly above the average for the time of year.
On Saturday, there will be intervals of fine weather and intervals of cloud. Sunday will be mainly fine with increased localised cloud in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain unchanged at a little higher than average for the time of year.