Mainly fine with some light showers possible in the afternoon

High pressure is beginning to affect the area, with periods of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud forecast for Saturday and the possibility of scattered, light showers after noon.

Temperatures will be 20 C inland and on the coast and 9 C in the mountains.

On Sunday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and periods of cloud with possible isolated light showers.

But scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late in the evening, mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are close to average for the time of year.

Monday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected.

Tuesday will see periods of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud with scattered light rain. Temperatures will remain close to the average for the time of year.