Mainly fine, with showers forecast tonight

November 26, 2018 at 7:35am
Monday will start off mainly fine but clouds will gather later.

Temperatures will be 22 C inland and on the coasts and around 15 C in the mountains.

The evening will be be cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected at night when temperatures will drop to 11 C inland and on the north coast, around 13 C on remaining coasts and 5 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will see periods of mainly fine but also clouds at interval, leading to isolated showers and/or thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain the same.

There will be increased cloud on Wednesday while Thursday will start off fine with scattered showers isolated thunderstorms expected early in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will edge down slightly to average for the time of year.

 

