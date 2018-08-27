Mainly fine with increased clouds over next three days

The weather will be mainly fine on Monday, but with increased clouds, particularly in the west and north.
Temperatures are set to reach a maximum of 35 C inland, 30 C on the west coast, 32 C on remaining coasts and 28 in the mountains.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will also be mainly fine but with localised increased clouds in the afternoon in the mountains and inland.
On Tuesday maximum temperature will be around 34 C inland, 30 C on the west coast, 31 C on remaining coasts and around 27 C in the mountains.
Temperatures will edge down on Wednesday to a little below average for the time of year, remaining at those levels on Thursday before rising slightly on Friday to average for the time of year.
Increased localised clouds inland and in the mountains are expected in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday as well.