Mainly fine today, scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

Thursday will be mainly fine with increased cloud cover at intervals. Temperatures will rise to 17 C inland, 19 C on the south coast, around 18 C on the remaining coasts and 5 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but cloud cover will increase after midnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected, mainly in the west and north. Snow or sleet is possible in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will fall to 5 C inland, 10 C on the west coast, around 9 C on remaining coasts and 0 C in the higher mountains where there will be frost. There may be frost in other mountain areas.

Friday will start off partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. There may be snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks. The weather will improve in the afternoon and temperatures will rise slightly, remaining however close to average for the time of year.

Saturday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud at intervals. Temperatures will rise in the west and in the mountains to a little above average for the time of year, remaining close to average for the time of year elsewhere.

Sunday will be partly cloudy while scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected the afternoon and night. Temperatures will remain at the same levels as on Saturday.