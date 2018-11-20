Mainly fine, some cloud, possible dust

Tuesday will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals and possible light dust, the met office said.

Temperatures will be 26 C inland, around 24 C on the coasts and 19 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will see increased cloud cover which later in the afternoon and in the evening may lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the west and in the mountains. Temperatures will remain the same.

On Thursday and Friday the weather will be cloudy at intervals with local rain and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will edge down to slightly below average for the time of year.