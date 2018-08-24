Mainly fine over weekend, some localised cloud

The weather will be mainly fine on Saturday, with some localised cloud at intervals in the west and north.

Temperatures will rise to 38 C inland, around 31 C on the west coast, around 33 C on remaining coasts and around 30 C in the mountains.

Sunday and Monday will also be mainly fine, but cloudy at intervals in the west and north. Temperatures will edge down slightly to average for the time of year.

Tuesday will be mainly fine but with increased localised clouds, mainly in the mountains and inland, at noon and in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain stable.

On Friday, maximum temperatures inland were 40 C, 35 C in Larnaca, 33 C in Limassol, 32 C in Paphos, 35 C in Paralimni, 32 C in Prodromos and 33 C in Polis Chrysochous.