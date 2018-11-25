Menu
Mainly fine on Sunday; rain forecast for Monday night

November 25, 2018 at 8:37am
Sunday will be mainly fine with increased clouds at intervals. Temperatures will be 21 C inland and on the east coast, around 22 C on remaining coasts and around 13 C in the mountains.

Monday will start off fine with increased clouds forming after noon. Local rain or thunderstorms are expected at night. Temperatures will remain the same.
On Tuesday there will be periods of mainly fine weather and also clouds at intervals, with scattered showers expected. Temperatures will edge up to above average for the time of year.

On Wednesday there will be increased cloud. Temperatures will remain about the same, which is above average for the time of year.

 

