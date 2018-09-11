Mainly fine as unsettled weather eases

Tuesday will be mainly fine as the unsettled weather eases, though clouds that will gather after noon may lead to isolated showers, with a possibility of thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will be 35 C inland, around 33 C on the coasts and 23 C in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine with increased localised clouds after noon.

On Friday, increased clouds at intervals are expected to lead to isolated showers, including the possibility of thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise gradually on Wednesday and Thursday, before edging down on Friday to about average for the time of year.