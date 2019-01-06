Magical scenes in Troodos; all roads closed (photos, video)

Police are warning drivers that all roads to Troodos are closed because of ice.
This means that the Prodromos-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Karvounas-Troodos roads are closed to all vehicles.
Police added that because of snow a number of roads in the area are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains.
These are: Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditissa-Platres, Kakopetria-Karvounas.
The Palechori-Agros, Madari-Polystypos and Polystypos-Chandria roads are slippery, police added.
“There is fog in the Troodos area and visibility is low, while snow is continuing to fall,” police said in an update issued early on Sunday afternoon.
“Because of the situation it is recommended that buses and other large vehicles avoid the Troodos area to avoid becoming stranded and traffic accidents,” the announcement added.
While the weather is set to improve as from this afternoon, a new low pressure system is expected from Monday night bringing more rain and snow in the mountains.
*Photos, video, Persphone Charalambous