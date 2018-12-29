Menu
Local

Macron to travel to Cyprus in the end of January for EuroMed7 meeting

December 29, 2018 at 10:17am

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Cyprus end of January for the EuroMed7 meeting of seven Mediterranean countries, members of the EU, namely Cyprus, Greece, France , Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain.

According to sources who spoke to CNA, President Nicos Anastasiades will be paying Slovenia a visit on January 9.
The President was also invited to visit Egypt beginning of January, in order to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new administrative capital outside Cairo.

President Anastasiades will also participate in the new trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece and Jordan to take place in January in Amman.

You May Also Like

Local
December 29, 2018

Fire in tanker ship off Larnaca coast

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 29, 2018

Troodos covered in frost – roads closed

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 28, 2018

Car arson in Limassol

Stelios Marathovouniotis