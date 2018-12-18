Lute will return to Cyprus early 2019, Prodromou says

The UN Secretary General’s envoy Jane Holl Lute is not conveying any messages, Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, said after she held a new meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday morning, adding that discussions with a view to formulate the terms of reference for the resumption of the Cyprus talks will continue, and Lute will be back to Cyprus at the beginning of 2019.

Prodromou was asked whether the UN envoy conveyed any message from the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who she met on Monday, or from any other of the parties involved in the process underway on the Cyprus problem.

In his statements, Prodromou said that consultations with Lute continued today “in the same creative and productive atmosphere. The President of the Republic discussed with Lute, with a view to formulate the terms of reference so that negotiations will begin again. The discussion will continue and Lute will come back at the beginning of next year,” he noted.

Asked if the discussion of details concerning the terms of reference has begun, Prodromou said that they are discussing about the formulation of the terms of reference. “The required discussion is taking place, both as regards the general principles and the details,” he added.

Invited to say if a framework has been set out as regards the terms of reference, on the basis of the discussions underway, and asked if there is any information about what was discussed during Lute’s meeting with Akinci yesterday, the Spokesman said that “an effort is carried out systematically to formulate the terms of reference. Once there is something to announce, we will announce it.”

Asked if there is progress and if something has been agreed, Prodromou noted that constructive and productive work is being done.

Invited to say if Lute conveyed any message from Akinci or any other of the parties involved in the process underway on the Cyprus problem, he noted that Lute has undertaken on behalf of the UNSG the mission of formulating the terms of reference and “is not conveying messages.”

Lute is also holding a new meeting on Tuesday morning with Akinci. Before coming to the island, Lute had meetings with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, Greek Alternate Foreign Minister, George Katrougkalos, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

According to information, the UK High Commissioner in Cyprus, Stephen Lillie, has requested a meeting with Lute. The meeting is expected to take place this afternoon, before Lute leaves the island later today.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)