Low temperatures, snow in the mountains expected this week

December 31, 2018 at 10:06am

Monday will start off mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon is expected to lead to localised showers. There might be sleet or snow in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 16 C inland and on the coasts and 8 C in the mountains.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be cloudy at intervals with isolated rain and/or storms. There might be sleet or snow in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop to below the average for the time of year.

On Thursday the weather will be cloudy at intervals with isolated rain and/or storms. Snowfall is expected in Troodos. Temperatures will start edging up to the average for the time of year.

