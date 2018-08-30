London assures of its intention to help the resumption of the Cyprus peace talks

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and his British counterpart, Jeremy Hunt had today an in depth and extensive discussion on the possibility of the Cyprus issue resuming as well as issues relating to Brexit.

The two Foreign Ministers met on the sidelines of the informal meeting of the 28 EU FMs (Gymnich) in Vienna.

According to CNA sources, the two ministers discussed the Cyprus issue in view of Lutte’s visit to London, and the British side reassured of its intention to help, in any way asked, in the process.

The same sources have said there was a long discussion between the two Ministers on Britain`s withdrawal from the EU, as the negotiations with the EU are not in a positive phase.

UN-led efforts to reunite Cyprus, divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion, have so far failed to achieve this goal. The latest such attempt, in July last year, ended inconclusively.