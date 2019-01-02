Limassol roads flood after heavy rainfall (videos)

Heavy rainfall has been reported all over Cyprus on Thursday, as as a low pressure system is affecting the area.
Limassol residents have posted videos on social media showing flooded roads in the city.
Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, said the service has responded to flood-related calls in Nicosia and Larnaca as well.
A met office yellow alert warning of heavy rain and possible hailstorms is in force until 10 pm on Wednesday.
Video by Kitasweather.
