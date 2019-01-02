Menu
Local

Limassol roads flood after heavy rainfall (videos)

January 2, 2019 at 5:19pm

Heavy rainfall has been reported all over Cyprus on Thursday, as as a low pressure system is affecting the area.

Limassol residents have posted videos on social media showing flooded roads in the city.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, said the service has responded to flood-related calls in Nicosia and Larnaca as well.

A met office yellow alert warning of heavy rain and possible hailstorms is in force until 10 pm on Wednesday.

Video by Kitasweather.

Read more:

Rain and thunderstorms; met office yellow alert in force until 10 pm

You May Also Like

Local
January 2, 2019

Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector to face sentencing on Thursday

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 2, 2019

2018 the second wettest year of the decade

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 2, 2019

Six people remanded in connection with car theft, arson and stoning officers

Stelios Marathovouniotis