Limassol police investigating child abandonment case

Limassol police are investigating a case of child abandonment after a 13 year old boy called them at around 1 am on Wednesday to say that his mother had left him alone at home to look after his 10 year old brother and their six year old friend.
Police went to their home and found the three children home alone. They were taken to a children’s shelter and arrest warrants issued against two women aged 34 and 37. The two women were arrested around noon on Wednesday and will appear before Limassol district court on Thursday to be remanded in custody.
Police are investigating a case of ill treatment of a child under 16. The mother is understood to also be under investigation for family violence.
The children are in the care of the welfare services.