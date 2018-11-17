Limassol police book scores of drivers in overnight road safety campaign

Limassol police booked 121 drivers for drunk driving, 44 for speeding and another 81 for other offences as part of a road safety campaign overnight.

A total of 900 drivers were stopped from 9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Saturday. Police said that 121 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, 81 for other offences such as not wearing a seat belt and using a mobile phone, while 44 were booked for speeding.

Moreover, a 44 year old was arrested on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway at around 9 pm on Friday after he was caught driving 188 km an hour. The speed limit is 100 km. The driver was charged and released.

Police added that 21 vehicles did not have a road tax, six did not have MOT and four did not have insurance. One driver did not have a driving licence.