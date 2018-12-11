Limassol mayor, Interior Minister discuss possible social housing to battle high rents

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides and Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides met on Tuesday to discuss plans for affordable housing.
Nicolaides suggested the creation of a social housing scheme which will include building 500 houses.
The houses would be part of three housing projects on city-owned land, two projects in Ayios Nicolaos and one in Ayios Ioannis.
If the plan materialises, the houses would be available for sale or rent to young couples and families – according to their income – in the next five years, the mayor said.
Minister Petrides said that the Ministry is ready to support the Limassol city council in its efforts to create affordable housing.
The meeting comes against a backdrop of protests over spiralling rents, particularly in Limassol. There have been two demonstrations — one in Limassol and one in Nicosia — while the issue has also been discussed in the House Interior Committee.
