Limassol dockworkers to strike on Friday

December 13, 2018 at 12:10pm

Dockworkers in Limassol port will strike for two hours on Friday morning, “over technical and contractual problems,” their spokesman said.

The strike will start at 8 am.

They claim that their employers, the Cyprus Shipping Association which represents shipping agents, and  Transport Ministry have ignored their problems.

“The non-renewal of our collective agreement is a matter that we have been discussing since November 2017” the dockworkers’ spokesman said.

According to information, the dockworkers do not agree with a compromise proposal submitted by the Ministry and the trade unions.

They stress that they do not want to create a hostile environment and they are ready to come to the negotiating table. Through their two-hour strike, they wish to exert pressure and show that they want dialogue with the Ministry.

