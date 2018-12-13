Limassol dockworkers to strike on Friday

Dockworkers in Limassol port will strike for two hours on Friday morning, “over technical and contractual problems,” their spokesman said.

The strike will start at 8 am.

They claim that their employers, the Cyprus Shipping Association which represents shipping agents, and Transport Ministry have ignored their problems.

“The non-renewal of our collective agreement is a matter that we have been discussing since November 2017” the dockworkers’ spokesman said.

According to information, the dockworkers do not agree with a compromise proposal submitted by the Ministry and the trade unions.

They stress that they do not want to create a hostile environment and they are ready to come to the negotiating table. Through their two-hour strike, they wish to exert pressure and show that they want dialogue with the Ministry.