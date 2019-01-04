Limassol district police probe dog poisonings

Police in the Limassol district are investigating a new case of cruelty to animals after a dog owner filed a complaint that three of his dogs had been poisoned, philenews has reported.
It said that the man found one of his seven dogs dead in one of the cages. Another died a little later in the fenced yard while a third was found dead nearby. All three had been poisoned. A fourth dog showed signs of poisoning but survived, it added.
The owner voiced suspicions about his neighbour who had complained that the dogs were bothering his animals. The man was arrested as Kalo Chorio police continue their inquiries.
