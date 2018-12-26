Menu
Local

Larnaca drunk driver crashes into utility pole

December 26, 2018 at 11:55am

A 33 year old driver was found driving drunk by police after he crashed into a utility pole in Larnaca on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 6:50 pm while the man was driving a saloon car in Ayia Marina Avenue in Meneou.

Under conditions which are being investigated, the man lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole and cut it off.

He was not injured, however the car sustained damage.

Police who arrived at the scene carried out an alcohol test on the driver with an initial reading of 105, which is around five times the legal limit of 22.

Police are continuing investigations.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 26, 2018

Cypriots among most educated EU citizens, Eurostat finds

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 26, 2018

Jewellery, old coins stolen from Paphos home

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 26, 2018

Police arrests man on suspicion of arson on ex-girlfriend’s car

Stelios Marathovouniotis