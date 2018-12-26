Larnaca drunk driver crashes into utility pole

A 33 year old driver was found driving drunk by police after he crashed into a utility pole in Larnaca on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 6:50 pm while the man was driving a saloon car in Ayia Marina Avenue in Meneou.
Under conditions which are being investigated, the man lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole and cut it off.
He was not injured, however the car sustained damage.
Police who arrived at the scene carried out an alcohol test on the driver with an initial reading of 105, which is around five times the legal limit of 22.
Police are continuing investigations.